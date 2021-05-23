ORANGE (CBSLA) – The mother of 6-year-old Aiden Leos, shot and killed Friday morning on the 55 Freeway, said Sunday that her son was “kind and precious.”
Joanna Cloonan said she her a loud noise that morning in the car her son said, “Ow.” Now, she’s determined to find the killer.
Relatives of the family announced a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the shooter. The money will come from crowdfunding efforts including a GoFundMe page that’s already raised more than $150,000 this weekend.
Police say the bullet that killed the Aiden could have come from a white Volkswagen, though the investigation is ongoing.