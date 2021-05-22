VENTURA (CBSLA) – A Stearman biplane crashed Saturday evening, around 7:25 p.m., near the 101 and 33 Freeways. Investigators say the plane flipped over after landing in a field with two people aboard. Neither were injured in the crash.
Apparently, the pilot reported engine trouble before making an emergency landing near 800 West Main Street in Ventura, according to Ian Gregor, a public affairs specialist with the Federal Aviation Administration.
The aircraft tail number is N87WF. The FAA will investigate.