DIAMOND BAR (CBSLA) – A man and woman were found dead in a Diamond Bar neighborhood, authorities said Saturday morning.
Deputies from the Walnut Station responded at 10 p.m. Friday to an assault with a deadly weapon call in the 1500 block of Kiowa Crest and found the two victims, who were pronounced dead at the scene by Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.READ MORE: Isaac Bryan Declares Victory In 54th Assembly District Special Election Representing Culver City, Westwood
Details of what led up the deaths were not available.READ MORE: Laker, `Hamilton' Tickets Up For Grabs As Incentives For COVID Vaccinations
The names of the victims will be released pending notification of next of kin, according to the coroner’s office.MORE NEWS: LA City To Phase Out Large-Scale COVID Vaccine Sites By Aug. 1
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)