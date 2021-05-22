(CBSLA) – From grilling tips to outdoor adventures around town, here’s your guide to a great Memorial Weekend!

Grilling tips from Chef Suzanne Tracht of Jar Restaurant

For two decades, Chef Suzanne Tracht and her modern chophouse, Jar, have topped best of lists in LA’s dining scene. Luckily for us, she’s willing to share her grilling tips just in time for our Memorial Weekend prep. And when you’re tired of being in the kitchen, Jar is ready to welcome you in. We recommend their Fried Chicken Sunday! For reservations and details go to thejar.com.

Be a tourist in your own city!

At Bikes and Hikes LA, they welcome tourists and locals alike to guide them through an outdoor adventure in Los Angeles. From the Griffith Park Experience to LA in a Day 6-hour tour, there is something for everyone, plus their electric bike options are great for those wanting a more relaxing cruise. Looking for something the whole family can enjoy on Memorial Weekend? Try the guided nature walk hike at the beach! Have a friend or family member coming to town? Their bike tours are a great way to show them around! Learn more about their safe and friendly tour options at bikesandhikesla.com.