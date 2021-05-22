CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:LAFD, Structure Fire

PACOIMA (CBSLA) – A fire at an automotive shop at 9833 N. San Fernando Road broke out Saturday and was reported around 3:30 p.m.

Firefighters waged a defensive battle against flames that engulfed the structure and compromised the building’s corrugated roof. Several vehicles also caught fire and a nearby structure was threatened, according to Brian Humphrey from the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Humphrey added that the cinderblock building was well-involved in flames when fire crews arrived.

