PACOIMA (CBSLA) – A fire at an automotive shop at 9833 N. San Fernando Road broke out Saturday and was reported around 3:30 p.m.
Firefighters waged a defensive battle against flames that engulfed the structure and compromised the building’s corrugated roof. Several vehicles also caught fire and a nearby structure was threatened, according to Brian Humphrey from the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Humphrey added that the cinderblock building was well-involved in flames when fire crews arrived.
