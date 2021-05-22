LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Dodger Stadium will be back in full swing June 15, with tickets for full-capacity 50,000-seat games on sale Thursday, the team announced.
For the 11 home games prior to June 15, the team will continue with distanced pods and fully vaccinated only sections. Tickets for the Giants ( May 30) and Cardinals (May 31-June 2) games are on sale now, and tickets for home stadium games on June 11-14 against the Rangers and Phillies go on sale Tuesday.
All tickets sold are subject to any restrictions or limitations on capacity or attendance that may be established or revised by state, county, or city authorities at any time. Refunds or exchanges may be required for impacted games.
