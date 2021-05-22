ANAHEIM (AP) — Chris Bassitt pitched five-hit ball into the eighth inning and Seth Brown hit a two-run homer in the Oakland Athletics’ 6-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday night.
Matt Olson and Aramís García hit solo homers, while Mark Canha tripled, doubled and scored two runs as the first-place A's took the first two games and claimed the series victory over their last-place downstate rivals.
Bassitt (4-2) gave up only a leadoff walk and David Fletcher’s slow-rolling single during the first seven innings. Although he struck out eight and got within four outs of his first career complete game, Bassit gave up three hits and both runs in the eighth, getting chased by Shohei Ohtani’s RBI triple to center.
Ohtani also doubled — giving him a major league-leading 28 extra-base hits — and drove in his team-leading 34th run of the season for Los Angeles, which has lost nine of 12.
Patrick Sandoval (0-1) yielded four hits, two walks and two runs over five innings in another solid start for the Halos, but they've lost five of six since Mike
Trout strained his calf Monday, possibly keeping him out until after the All-Star break.
Sandoval was mostly solid, but the A’s battered Los Angeles’ beleaguered bullpen.
Olson led off the sixth with his 11th homer of the season, connecting off reliever Alex Claudio. García added his second of the season leading off the seventh off Hunter Strickland, and Brown hit his seventh homer of the season off Junior Guerra in the eighth.
