MALIBU (CBSLA) – Participants in the Treasure Hunt Epic Quest Saturday made their way to the first location, a sea cave at the beach in Malibu, where they searched for a written riddle that may lead them to a gold bar hidden somewhere in Los Angeles County.
“I want to win a piece of gold, but it’s not important to me. It’s more important to play a game. I really like and it’s more important to spend time with my friends,” one participant told CBSLA.
No word on who found the gold bar.
Tickets to participate in the treasure hunt are $99 online. Organizers are holding the event every other weekend with a $10,000 prize available in each treasure hunt.