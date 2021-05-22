RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) – Two barbers were attacked and stabbed Friday at Carlos Barber Shop at 3470 La Sierra Ave. Friday by 33-year-old Joseph Jimenez, who was then shot and killed by one of the victims.
According to the Riverside Police Department, the incident happened at around 6:40 p.m.
Officials Jimenez entered the barbershop and started an altercation before stabbing a male barber. A second male barber intervened and was also stabbed before retrieving a gun and shooting the attacker.
Both of the victims were taken to the hospital and are listed in critical condition.
Jimenez was taken to Riverside Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 7:27 p.m., the coroner’s office said.
There was no word on any motive for the attack.
