HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — A woman has been taken into custody after a standoff in the middle of a busy Hollywood intersection Friday afternoon.
The chase reportedly came off the 170/101 Freeway, which turns into Highland Avenue in Hollywood. But before the suspect could get much further, it was stopped by a Ryder box truck, then wedged in by an LAPD patrol vehicle.
A vehicle part that may have been the hardtop cover of the suspect’s Jeep may have somehow been dislodged and appeared to be lying upside down beyond the intersection.
Officers approached the Jeep at about 12:30 p.m. and forced the suspect out of the driver’s seat. She was taken into custody without further notice.