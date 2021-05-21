CORONA (CBSLA) — Another vehicle was hit by a BB or pellet while driving on a Southern California freeway Friday, the latest of dozens such shootings that have plagued the region these past few weeks.
Friday morning’s shooting happened at about 7:30 a.m. on the 91 Freeway in Corona. The driver, April Breung, said she was on her way to work when she heard a sudden, loud bang.READ MORE: 6-Year-Old Boy Dies In Road Rage Shooting On 55 Freeway In City Of Orange
The shot shattered the SUV’s rear, passenger-side window. Breung was not hurt, but she says she now fears having her children ride in the car with her.
“My kids are in the car a lot with me, sleeping, with my dogs, so my daughter’s face would’ve been there sleeping, and that’s all I can think about,” Breung said.READ MORE: California To Remove Physical Distancing Guidelines June 15, Allow Full Capacity
The incident is just the latest in dozens of BB or pellet shootings on Southern California freeways. A large number of the shootings have happened on the 91 Freeway, and span Riverside, Orange and Los Angeles counties.
The California Highway Patrols says they have boosted patrols in response to the rash of freeway BB or pellet shootings.MORE NEWS: Fire That Tore Through Upland Apartments Caused By Soldering Work On Bathroom's Copper Pipes
The 91 Freeway incident was not related to the 55 Freeway shooting that killed a 6-year-old boy.