ORANGE (CBSLA) – A child was hospitalized following a shooting on the 55 Freeway in the city of Orange Friday morning.
The shooting occurred at approximately 8:11 a.m. on the northbound 55 Freeway at Chapman Avenue, according to California Highway Patrol.
Officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim. A child was taken by ambulance to Children’s Hospital of Orange County, Metro Net Fire dispatchers told CBSLA.
The nature of the child’s injuries were not confirmed by authorities. However, witnesses told CBSLA’s Tina Patel that the child’s mother had pulled over on the side of the road and told them that her child had been shot.
The exact specifics of the incident were still unclear.
All lanes of the northbound 55 Freeway were shut down at Chapman Avenue. Morning commuters were advised to avoid the area.
There have been a spree of shootings involving pellet and BB guns on freeways across Los Angeles, Orange and Riverside counties since early May. The majority have occurred on the 91 Freeway. There were 11 such shootings reported Thursday. There have been about 50 shootings dating back to May 4.