WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Many people in the Jewish community say they are afraid as violence continues to erupt here in the U.S. and abroad in the Middle East.
Local faith leaders are coming together to show a united front to speak out against local anti-Semitic hate crimes.
Earlier this week in the Fairfax District, an Orthodox Jewish man says he was attacked while running from a pro-Palestinian caravan that was chasing him as he was walking from home to a synagogue.
On Tuesday evening in the Beverly Grove area, diners said they too were verbally and physically assaulted.
Jewish leaders who spoke out on Friday were calling on officials to increase police patrols leading into the Sabbath, a holy day of prayer and rest, which starts at sunset every Friday night.
LAPD spoke out saying they’ve increased patrols in Jewish and Muslim communities on Friday night.
Last year, $5 million in grants was given to targeted religious institutions to fight hate crimes, and this year that amount is projected to be $50 million.
Demonstrations have been held throughout the Southland and other parts of the United States as conflict continues between Israel and Hamas.