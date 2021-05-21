CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:91 Freeway, Anaheim, KCAL 9

ANAHEIM (CBSLA) – One person was killed and a second was seriously injured in a collision late Thursday night which shut down the 91 Freeway in Anaheim.

The two-car crash occurred at 11:54 p.m. on the eastbound 91 Freeway near Raymond Avenue.

According to California Highway Patrol, one person was killed and a second was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The identity of the deceased victim was not released.

A Sig Alert was issued and the freeway was shut down in both directions. It fully reopened sometime before 5 a.m.

The cause and circumstances of the crash were unclear.