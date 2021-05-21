LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A computer outage which caused delays at airports across the U.S. late Thursday night and early Friday morning, including at Los Angeles International Airport, appears to have been resolved.
Travelers posted photos to social media of long lines at multiple airports. Logan Airport was hit especially hard, CBS Boston reported.
According to CBS News reporter Kris Van Cleave, the glitch appears to have been caused by a third-party travel technology company called Sabre, which runs the reservation systems for American Airlines, JetBlue Aireways and Alaska Airlines.
An LAX spokesperson told CBSLA that seven LAX flights were delayed, but the system was brought back online sometime before 3 a.m. Friday. No LAX flights were canceled.
“We confirm there has been an outage of the Sabre system, impacting several customers. However, the issue is now fully resolved, and we will take all necessary measures to prevent a recurrence,” Sabre said in a statement Friday morning.
Cleave reports that when Sabre’s system goes down, airlines are unable to check people in, print boarding passes or print bag tags, essentially bringing their systems to a standstill.