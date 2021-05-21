6-Year-Old Boy Dies In Road Rage Shooting On 55 Freeway In City Of Orange The gunman is at large. The road rage shooting is not related to the recent spree of window shatterings that have occurred across the region, authorities said.

SUV Shot By BB Or Pellet While Driving On 91 Freeway In Corona; Latest In Rash Of Freeway ShootingsFriday morning’s shooting happened at about 7:30 a.m. on the 91 Freeway in Corona. The driver, April Breung, said she was on her way to work when she heard a sudden, loud bang.