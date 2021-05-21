LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — People who get vaccinated this weekend at a pop-up vaccination clinic at the Pantages Theatre will be entered to win a pair of “Hamilton” tickets.
The pop-up vaccination clinic will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Pantages Theatre, 6233 Hollywood Blvd. People who get vaccinated at that site will have a chance to win a pair of tickets to see the Broadway hit at the theater.READ MORE: Grammy Museum Reopens To The Public Friday After Over Year-Long Closure
On Thursday, the county announced anyone aged 18 and older who gets their first vaccination at a Los Angeles County or city-run vaccine site on Saturday and Sunday will be entered for a chance to win a pair of season tickets for the Lakers.
“Thanks to the generosity of the Lakers and their deep commitment to getting us all safely to the end of the pandemic, a lucky pair will be able to watch live at the Staples Centers all the home Lakers games for this upcoming season,” county Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said Thursday in announcing the incentive. “So this weekend make time to get your vaccine. Not only will you get a lot of added protection, but you may be that lucky person who gets to watch an amazing basketball team pursue another NBA championship.”READ MORE: Windows Of 2 More Vehicles Blown Out On SoCal Freeways
After being shuttered for more than 14 months, the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood will reopen to audiences on Aug. 17 with Lin-Manuel Miranda’s smash hit about two months earlier than initially planned.
Tickets are on sale now.MORE NEWS: 6-Year-Old Costa Mesa Boy Dies In Road Rage Shooting On 55 Freeway In City Of Orange
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)