SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) — Family members are breaking their silence nearly a month after a man is accused of stabbing his estranged wife to death in Santa Clarita.

The man, identified as 43-year-old James Matthew Dorsey, pleaded no contest earlier this week.

Dorsey is accused of driving from Washington state, breaking into his estranged wife Michelle Dorsey’s home, and murdering her while her sons, 13, 11, and 9 years old, slept nearby.

He was arrested on the night of April 15 after a more than three-hour standoff.