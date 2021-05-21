LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A federal judge overseeing the criminal case against former political donor Ed Buck Friday denied a request to postpone the trial that has been set to begin July 13.
Buck, 66, was arrested last September after being charged in the United States District Court with providing methamphetamine to a man who died after receiving the drug intravenously.
He was subsequently charged with one charge alleging that Buck knowingly enticed 26-year-old Gemmel Moore to travel to the Los Angeles area to engage in prostitution and that he further allegedly provided methamphetamine to Moore, who overdosed on the drug and died on July 27, 2017.
He is also charged with a second count of enticing another man to travel with the intent of engaging in prostitution; a count of knowingly and intentionally distributing methamphetamine; and a single count of using his residence for the purpose of distributing narcotics such as methamphetamine and the sedatives gamma hydroxybutyric acid (GHB) and clonazepam.
Buck is also facing nine felony charges in Los Angeles federal court, along with state charges of running a drug den, though the federal case will proceed first. He has remained in custody since his arrest.