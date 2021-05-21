ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — Disneyland will end temperature checks to both visitors and park employees on June 15, park officials announced Friday.
The company said the move coincides with the state’s plans to no longer require social distancing and will allow all businesses to resume full capacity.READ MORE: Beverly Hills Resident Scott Berkett Accused Of Trying To Hire A Hitman To Kill Former Girlfriend
Disneyworld in Florida stopped giving temperature checks two weeks ago.
Disneyland did not mention if there would be a change in their current mask policy or if the park would be expanding its capacity to allow more visitors.READ MORE: As Recall Petition Starts Collecting Signatures, Gascón Spokesperson Questions Who's Behind Effort
State health director Dr. Mark Ghaly said Friday that dramatically lower virus cases and increasing vaccinations mean it’s safe for the state to remove nearly all restrictions next month.
“Something very important happens on June 15 In California,” Ghaly said. “We are now at a point, given our metrics that we’ve been watching, that California is at a place where we can begin to talk about moving beyond the blueprint,” the state’s color-coded, four-tier system that has restricted activities based on each county’s virus prevalence.MORE NEWS: Grandmother Caring For 3 Boys After Their Mother Is Stabbed To Death In Santa Clarita Home
That won’t mean an abrupt end to wearing masks, he said, but it will mean the state will adjust its guidelines to correspond to national guidelines.