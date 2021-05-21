SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — The Discovery Cube’s Los Angeles and Orange County campuses will both reopen on May 28, just in time for the Memorial Day weekend and the unofficial start of summer.
The museums have both been closed for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but have used the time to make $10 million worth of renovations. The renovation work included the installation of “safe-science” HVAC filtration units.
Both campuses will also reopen with new STEM exhibits, activities and digital adventures, like an all-new Physics Lab, and Ice Lab plus the Science of Hockey, and an Organics Waste Lab, which will be exclusive to the Orange County location.
Both the Orange County location, at 2500 N. Main Street in Santa Ana, and the Los Angeles County location, 1800 Foothill Blvd. in Sylmar, will open May 28. Visiting hours will be Thursday through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.