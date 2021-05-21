CORONA (CBSLA) — The windows of two more vehicles traveling on Southern California highways were blown out Friday, the latest in a rash of BB gun shootings that have plagued the region over the past few weeks.

“I’m just concerned about other people getting hurt,” one of the drivers, who did not want to be identified, said.

The woman said she was driving to work at about 6 a.m. when she heard “a loud bang, like a shot.” She was driving on the southbound 15 Freeway to the 91 Freeway transition in Corona when she said she heard the glass from her window shatter and the wind coming through the car.

The shot shattered the SUV’s rear, passenger-side window. The driver was not hurt, but she says she now fears having her children ride in the car with her.

“My kids are in the car a lot with me, sleeping, with my dogs, so my daughter’s face would’ve been there sleeping, and that’s all I can think about,” she said.

At 11 a.m., a second shooting was reported on the southbound 55 Freeway north of Ketella.

The incidents are just the latest in dozens of BB or pellet shootings on Southern California freeways. A large number of the shootings have happened on the 91 Freeway, and span Riverside, Orange and Los Angeles counties.

California Highway Patrol said it does not know who is behind the string of attacks, but says additional patrols have been deployed.

As for commuters who often use the 91 Freeway, they said they were being more vigilant about their surroundings.

“I’m going to be vigilant,” Latasha Stevenson, an Orange County resident, said. “Be aware of what’s out there.”

Authorities said the incidents were not related to the 55 Freeway shooting that killed a 6-year-old boy.