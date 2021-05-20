VALLEY VILLAGE (CBSLA) – Los Angeles Police Department officers and SWAT units established a perimeter in Valley Village Thursday evening in an attempt to arrest an armed man suspected of committing an assault with a deadly weapon who barricaded himself in an apartment building.
Officers were called to the 12600 block of Riverside Drive, between Coldwater Canyon and Whitsett avenues, at about 4:50 p.m. on reports of an assault with a deadly weapon, said Officer William Cooper of the LAPD Media Relations Division.
The man, who was armed with a firearm, did not comply with officers when they attempted to make contact and barricaded himself in an apartment building, Cooper said.
SWAT units were called to the scene and were attempting to persuade the man to surrender as of about 9:45 p.m.
No injuries were reported and no shots were fired, Cooper said.
By 10:50 p.m. the suspect had been taken into custody.
