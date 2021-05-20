LA VERNE (CBSLA) — Police were investigating Thursday after two people reported being shot at with a BB gun in La Verne.
According to the La Verne Police Department, officers were called at about 6:40 p.m. Wednesday by a man who reported being shot at by a BB gun while walking on Esperanza Drive near Golden Hills Road.READ MORE: People Making A Difference: Isabella Dominguez Beats The Odds To Achieve Her Goals
Moments later, a woman called to report that she had been shot at with a BB gun while walking on Wheeler Avenue at Ruggles Street, about a mile away from the first incident.READ MORE: Princess Cruises To Resume Service In US With Alaska Sailings With Fully Vaccinated Passengers
Neither the man nor the woman were injured.
Police said they were looking for three to four young males in a white four-door sedan, possible a BMW or Lexus.MORE NEWS: 29-Year-Old Man Arrested On Suspicion Of Attempted Murder In Beverly Hills
Anyone with information was asked to call the department at 909-596-1913.