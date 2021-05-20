LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – One man was killed and a second man was critically injured in a shooting in the Highland Park neighborhood of Northeast Los Angeles early Thursday morning.
Gunshots were reported at 2:53 a.m. in the 200 block of South Avenue 50.
Los Angeles police officers responded to find one man dead at the scene. A second man was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, police said. The victim was not immediately identified.
The exact circumstances that lead up to the shooting were unclear.
The exact circumstances that lead up to the shooting were unclear.

No arrests have been made and there was no word on a motive.
A black-colored suspect vehicle carrying three people was last seen traveling west on Avenue 50, police said.