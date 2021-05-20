LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A driver suffered minor injuries in a car-to-car shooting on the 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles Wednesday night.
The shooting occurred at about 7:45 p.m. on the southbound 110 Freeway, near where it intersects with the 10 Freeway.
The victim, a man in his mid-20s, suffered minor injuries from debris, but did not suffer any gunshot wounds, California Highway Patrol reports.
The suspect vehicle was described as a dark blue 4×4 model-type vehicle.
It’s unclear if the shooting was targeted or random in nature. Anyone with information was asked to call CHP at 213-744-2331.
Since May 4, there have been nearly three-dozen mysterious freeway shootings across L.A., Orange and Riverside counties involving windows being shattered by BB and pellet guns. No one has been seriously injured. There were at least four reported Wednesday: two on the 91 Freeway in Corona, one in Santa Ana and one in downtown L.A.