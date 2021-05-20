LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A man was killed and a woman was critically wounded in a shooting in Hacienda Heights early Thursday morning.
Just before 1 a.m., Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of gunshots in the 3300 block of Turnbull Canyon Road to find a man dead at the scene. He was not immediately identified.READ MORE: LASD Will Release Names Of Deputies Involved In Shootings Within 30 Days, Villanueva Says
A woman was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, a sheriff’s spokesperson told CBSLA.READ MORE: One Man Killed, Another Wounded In Highland Park Shooting; Suspects At Large
The victims may have been ingesting nitrous oxide just prior to when the gunman approached them and opened fire, the sheriff’s spokesperson added.
The suspect vehicle was described as a gray sedan last seen traveling south on Turnbull Canyon Road. There was no description of the shooter.MORE NEWS: Man Suffers Minor Injuries In Car-To-Car Shooting On Downtown LA Freeway
There was no word on a motive. The sheriff’s department is investigating.