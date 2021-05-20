SANTA BARBARA (CBSLA) – A fast-moving brush fire is threatening structures in Santa Barbara.
The Loma Fire broke out Thursday evening near West Ortega Street in Santa Barbara. Flames were visible from downtown Santa Barbara.
Reporters with the CBS-affiliated station in Santa Barbara, KEYT-TV, tweeted that the fire was getting dangerously close to their TV station around 9:30 p.m.
The station is on the same hill as hundreds of homes. Winds as of 10 p.m. were rushing at up to 50 miles per hour, according to firefighters.
Firefighters are there now and our crew has been safely evacuated.
Ryan Fish of KEYT tweeted that TV crews were safely evacuated.
There have been no reports of injuries.
The cause of the fire is currently unknown.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates).