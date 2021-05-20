LAKEWOOD (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank is working to increase its capacity to deal with the growing issue of food insecurity facing thousands of Angelenos.
The nonprofit is currently in the process of building out a new 256,000 square-foot facility in the City of Industry. So far, it has raised more than $110 million towards the project.
The project involves increasing its cold storage capacity, adding a volunteer center and providing more resources to its more than 700 partners.
On Wednesday, food bank volunteers were handing out food boxes to families in Lakewood.
Food bank CEO Michael Flood admits that while demand has dropped since the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, its current levels remain much higher than prior to the start of the pandemic in March of 2020.
“We have a very high local unemployment rate,” Flood told CBSLA. “A lot of people kind of digging out of the last year economically. So we’re still seeing strong turnout in distributions like this.”MORE NEWS: Large Brush Fire Breaks Out In Antelope Valley
For information on how to assist in the effort, click here.