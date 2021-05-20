LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — LAPD detectives need the public’s help to identify the man who stabbed a sleeping homeless woman in the head.
A homeless woman was sleeping on a sidewalk near the intersection of 25th and San Pedro streets when a man in dark clothes approached her. He stabbed the woman in the head with a steel kitchen knife, then walked away from the area.
A passersby called for help, and the woman was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
The LAPD released surveillance video of the stabbing. The video shows the knife visible in the man's right hand before rounding a corner and finding the woman sleeping on the sidewalk. He then walks up to the woman, who is lying on the sidewalk, and stabs her once.
The man was later seen walking away from the scene casually with both hands in his sweatshirt’s pocket.
The suspect was described as a Black or Hispanic man with a medium complexion, about 30 to 40 years old, 5-foot-10 and 185 pounds. He wore a face mask, a black, long-sleeve hooded sweatshirt, dark blue pants, black shoes, and one glove on his right hand.
Anyone with information can contact LAPD Detective Galvan or Officer Fuentes at (323) 846-6566.