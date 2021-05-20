BEVERLY GROVE (CBSLA) – Dozens of elected officials, faith leaders, and community organizers gathered in downtown Los Angeles Thursday to condemn recent hate crimes in the city, including an attack on Jewish diners at a Beverly Grove restaurant by a pro-Palestinian group.

“We stand against the idea that Jews should be singled out and attacked because of who they are,” Mayor Eric Garcetti said at the gathering outside City Hall.

Numerous Los Angeles Police Department officials, the LA City Attorney, Mike Feurer, and an FBI special agent were in attendance at the meeting.

The Jewish Federation is concerned that more hate crimes will occur against Jews during rising violence between Israel and Hamas in the Middle East.

Tuesday evening in the Beverly Grove area, diners said they were verbally and violently attacked by a group of men who broke off from a pro-Palestinian protest.

They said the men first threw glass bottles at them, then allegedly approached yelling, “Which of you are Jewish?”

Ultimately there was a physical struggle with punches thrown. The LAPD now has a hate crime investigation underway.

In another incident caught on security video in the Fairfax District, an Orthodox Jewish man is seen running from two vehicles coming from a pro-Palestinian rally that allegedly chased him as he walked home from synagogue Monday. He got away. The LAPD is investigating.

A leader of the pro-Palestinian group that held the rally said they do not condone violence, only peaceful protests.

City Councilman Paul Koretz said he was “outraged” by the local attacks.

“Both of these were anti-semitic hate crimes, and they are unconscionable,” he said. `Thursday we’re gathered as elected leaders, law enforcement and religious leaders to continue the critical conversation as to what we must do to secure our streets and our neighborhoods as we try to heal.

The Anti-Defamation League announced a reward of $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the assault on the diners.