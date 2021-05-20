LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The company proposing to build a gondola from Union Station to Dodger Stadium announced Thursday it has settled on a preferred route.
The route would take the aerial tramway generally above Alameda Street through Chinatown and include a station at the foot of Los Angeles State Historic Park.
Officials with Los Angeles Aerial Rapid Transit said they are no longer considering an alternative route that would have taken the gondola system generally along Spring Street.
According to LA ART, the route, known as the Broadway Alignment, would take the gondola from Union Station to an intermediate "Chinatown/State Park Station," then continue to Broadway and then turn toward Dodger Stadium. The intermediate station would be close to the Metro L (Gold) Line station in Chinatown.
The new route will now be the focus of an ongoing environmental impact report on the project being conducted by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.
The gondola system could move up to 5,500 people per hour in each direction, meaning more than 10,000 fans could be transported to Dodger Stadium in the two hours before the start of a game or event, LA ART stated.
The gondola would get fans from downtown to Dodger Stadium in about seven minutes.