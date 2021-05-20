LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A $650-million movie and TV studio has been proposed for the heart of Downtown LA.
Los Angeles downtown has often been the site of lights, cameras, and action – but most Hollywood industry production lots are located areas like Burbank, Studio City, and Culver City. The proposed Alameda Studios project would bring a Hollywood-style lot to the site of the Los Angeles Times printing plant, which is visible from the 10 Freeway.READ MORE: Several Rescued From Smuggling Boat Off San Diego Coastline, 1 Person Dead
The lot is 26 acres near the Arts District, and would include 17 sound stages for movie and TV productions, screening theaters, restaurants and fitness facilities.READ MORE: CSUN Police Warn Of Bicyclist Groping Women In Northridge Area
Atlas Capital Group, which owns the property and has submitted its plans to the city, says the project could bring in thousands of jobs.MORE NEWS: Chapman Avenue Homes In Garden Grove Hit By Rash Of Distraction Burglaries
The building where the Los Angeles Times presses are located would not be converted until the newspaper vacates the property.