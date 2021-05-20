SOUTH EL MONTE (CBSLA) — A tip led to the arrest of a man suspected in the violent attack on an elderly Lyft driver that was caught on camera, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said Thursday.
Authorities said 26-year-old Dandre Powell was taken into custody during a traffic stop. Deputies said he was armed during the arrest.READ MORE: During Mental Health Awareness Month, May 20th Is Mental Health Action Day
“This individual is a very, very dangerous person,” Sgt. Richard Lewis said. “He has a long criminal history of violence and he was only brought into custody, mainly by that video, but with the help of the public.”
The attack, caught on dashcam video, occurred at about 9:20 p.m. at the Arco station at Rush Street and Rosemead Boulevard shortly after Paul Liao finished washing his car and was waiting for his next Lyft ride.
In the video, the suspect slides in the backseat of the vehicle, grabs Liao’s phone then forces him to hand over more than $1,500 in cash.READ MORE: Effort To Recall LA DA George Gascón Officially Underway
Liao’s daughter-in-law Christine Ting said he had just earned that money at another job.
Twice during the robbery, the man can be seen striking Liao in the face with what appeared to be a gun, giving Liao a bloody nose.
Powell is being held on several charges, including robbery, victimizing an elderly individual and a being a felon in possession of a firearm. His bail has been set at $2 million.MORE NEWS: LA County Reports 933`Breakthrough' COVID Cases, Among 3.3 Million Vaccinated Residents
“He’s been out there doing this for a while,” Lewis said. “There may be other victims. Please contact us immediately.”