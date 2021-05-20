LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Police are looking for a man on a bicycle who has been groping women in the area near Cal State Northridge.
Cal State Northridge police issued an alert this week, warning women about at least three incidents of women being groped in the Northridge area.
The most recent incident happened Monday at 5:10 p.m. near Lassen Street and Zelzah Avenue. A woman told police she was walking when a man rode by on a bicycle and touched her buttocks, then continued riding his bicycle eastbound on Lassen, then southbound on Zelzah.
Similar incidents were reported in the same area on Feb. 6 and Feb. 18, according to CSUN police, who say “this incident is being considered as an on-going crime pattern.”
The suspect was described as a Black man with a medium to heavy build, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, gray pants, dark face mask, purple gloves and red shoes. He rode a black Fixie bicycle.
Anyone with information about the crimes or the bicyclist can call CSUN police at (818) 677-2111.