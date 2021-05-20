GARDEN GROVE (CBSLA) — A Garden Grove neighborhood has been hit by a rash of distraction burglaries, and police want residents to be alert for suspicious visitors coming to their doors.
Garden Grove police say they have received several reports of distraction burglaries from residents along Chapman Avenue between Euclid and 9th streets.
Each incident involved a person knocking on the door and asking about the trees in the property's backyard. As the resident takes the visitor to the backyard, a second person enters through the unlocked front door to steal valuables inside the home.
The thieves are described only as a Hispanic man and woman, who are driven away in a dark, 4-door hatchback or small crossover.
Police say residents should be aware of anyone at the door, especially if an appointment has not been scheduled. Anyone with information or who is visited by a suspicious person can call Garden Grove police at (714) 741-5704.