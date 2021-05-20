NEAR LANCASTER (CBSLA) – A wildfire erupted in the Fairmont area of the Antelope Valley in northern Los Angeles County Thursday morning.
The Wee Vill Fire broke out sometime before 10 a.m. near Highway 138 and 210th Street, west of Lancaster.
It quickly grew to 250 acres.
Los Angeles County Fire Department crews were responding with ground and air crews.
There was no word on a possible cause or whether any structures were threatened.
The Antelope Valley is contending with gusty winds all this week, according to the National Weather Service. Wind gusts could reach up to 60 miles per hour.
