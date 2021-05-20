NEAR LANCASTER (CBSLA) – Fire crews have stopped forward progress on a wildfire that erupted in the Fairmont area of the Antelope Valley in northern Los Angeles County Thursday morning.
*UPDATE* #WeeVillFire final acreage at 262 with forward progress stopped. Highway 138 now open in both directions. Please use caution, fire personnel is still working in the area.#LACoFD
— L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) May 20, 2021
The Wee Vill Fire broke out sometime before 10 a.m. near Highway 138 and 210th Street, west of Lancaster and quickly grew to more than 250 acres, fueled by dry brush and strong winds.
Los Angeles County Fire Department crews responded with ground and air crews. There were 250 firefighters, 3 fixed wing aircraft and several water-dropping choppers battling the blaze.
The Antelope Valley is contending with gusty winds all this week, according to the National Weather Service, with wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour.
Structure protection crews were staged in the area as the flames advanced toward the Wee Vill Market on West Avenue D, though no structure damage has been reported.
The eastbound lanes of Highway 138 were closed at Gorman Post Road, but have since reopened as fire crews stopped forward progress of the blaze. No injuries have been reported.
The cause of the fire was still under investigation.
