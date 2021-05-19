HEMET (CBSLA) — A woman was killed and four others shot during a large brawl involving as many as eight people in Hemet, police said Wednesday.

Fighting in the 1200 block of Valencia Avenue was reported just before 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to Hemet police. Officers were still on their way to the scene when 911 operators were alerted to shooting near the crowd.

When the officers arrived, they found three people who had been shot at the scene and later were notified of two others who had gone to the hospital on their own. At the scene, a woman appeared to have been shot in the head, a man was suffering from serious gunshot wounds to his leg and back, and a third person was hit in the arm near the elbow, police said.

The woman was airlifted to Riverside County Medical System’s trauma center, where she later pronounced dead. She was identified only as a 27-year-old Hemet resident.

The man shot in the leg and back was taken by ambulance to Riverside County Medical System’s trauma center, while the third victim was taken to Hemet Valley Medical Center. These two, along with the two others who made their way to the hospitals on their own, are expected to survive. They were identified only as adults, and police say they will not release their names or current medical conditions due to the ongoing investigation.

Investigators remained at the scene overnight collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses, police said. A motive for the fight or the shooting is not yet known, but investigators say there is no evidence yet to indicate either was gang-related.

Hemet police is still searching for anyone who may have witnessed the fight or the shooting. Anyone with information can contact Investigations Sgt. Gabe Gomez at (951) 765-2396.