LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Lawyers for Vanessa Bryant, the widow of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, requested a temporary postponement in the invasion of privacy lawsuit against LA County, as well as the sheriff’s and fire department and four deputies.
Bryant’s suit alleges that four deputies shared unauthorized photos taken on personal cell phones at the scene of the Jan. 26, 2020 helicopter crash that killed Kobe, the couple’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven other individuals.READ MORE: Robert Durst Trial: Defense Claims 'Evidence Is Lacking' In Opening Statement
The trial is set to take place in Los Angeles federal court on Nov. 16, but Brant’s lawyers asked for a continuance until April 27 of next year because, according to her attorneys, more time is needed to prepare for the trial.
Court papers filed Monday show that 66 county employees have “relevant knowledge, and documents have revealed that at least 18 agents or or employees of the Sheriff’s Department and Fire Department took, shared, or possessed improper photos of the accident scene where Mrs. Bryant’s loved ones tragically perished.”
Bryant’s attorneys wrote that there are still numerous depositions to be done as well as forensic examinations of electronic devices and cloud-based storage accounts to attempt to “recover deleted evidence.”READ MORE: Demi Lovato Comes Out As Nonbinary, Changes Pronouns To They/Them
“As a result, maintaining the current schedule would prejudice Mrs. Bryant’s ability to prosecute her claims and hold defendants accountable,” the plaintiff’s attorneys wrote.
In response, county lawyers said they “are eager to have their day in court and put an end to this.”
“The straightforward case, with undisputed facts has turned into a fishing expedition that is taking first responders way from their job — and subject them to public harassment and threats,” defendant’s lawyers wrote.
A June 7 hearing before US District Judge John Walter is set to discuss the matter.MORE NEWS: Hamas Lays Out Conditions For Ceasefire With Israel
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)