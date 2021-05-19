JURUPA VALLEY (CBSLA) – A Jack in the Box located off a freeway in Jurupa Valley had its windows shattered in a shooting late Tuesday night along with four cars in the restaurant’s parking lot, as the mysterious freeway shooting spree which has gripped the entire Southland region continued. There were also two more shootings reported on freeways in Corona and the City of Industry.

The shooting at a 24-hour Jack in the Box located in the 5600 block of 30th Street, right off the 60 Freeway, was reported at 11:37 p.m., according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

A shift manager for the restaurant told CBSLA that she and other employees were working when they heard the restaurant window glass shatter. They stepped outside to find that the windows of four of the employees’ cars had been shattered by either BBs or pellets.

No one was hurt. The Jack in the Box was temporarily closed, the manager said.

Meanwhile, at around 11 p.m., a vehicle sustained a broken window in a shooting on the eastbound 91 Freeway at Main Street in Corona, California Highway Patrol confirmed. No one was hurt.

At around the same time, a vehicle was also shot at on the 605 Freeway in the City of Industry. There were no details on that shooting, CHP was investigating.

At least 30 freeway shootings in L.A., Orange and Riverside counties have been reported since May 4, with the vast majority occurring on the 91 Freeway. All the shooting appear to involve either BB or pellet guns.

No arrests have been made. CHP is investigating.