SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) – Los Angeles County fire crews worked to extinguish a roughly three-acre fire in the Santa Clara Riverbed that is believed to be the result of arson.
Sheriff’s deputies now say they have detained one person suspected of arson in that fire. A witness called the police earlier to say they saw someone starting the spot fires.
CBSLA’s Desmond Shaw, overhead in Sky9 Chopper, reports that crews are likely to be working for some time to put the fire, located in the area of Valencia Boulevard and Bouquet Canyon Road, out, but that light winds are working in firefighters favor.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced at about 8:45 p.m. that the progress of the fire had been stopped, though the area of McBean Parkway and Avenue Scott was closed to allow fire crews to continue containment efforts.