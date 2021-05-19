SOUTH EL MONTE (CBSLA) — A suspect has been arrested in the May 11 armed robbery and assault of an elderly Lyft driver at a South El Monte gas station, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department announced Wednesday.
The attack, caught on dashcam video, occurred at about 9:20 p.m. at the Arco station at Rush Street and Rosemead Boulevard shortly after Paul Liao finished washing his car and was waiting for his next Lyft ride.
In the video, the suspect slides in the backseat of the vehicle, grabs Liao’s phone then forces him to hand over more than $1,500 in cash.
Liao's daughter-in-law Christine Ting said he had just earned that money at another job.
Twice during the robbery, the man can be seen striking Liao in the face with what appeared to be a gun, giving Liao a bloody nose.
Liao said the man also tried to steal the car, but he convinced the would-be car thief that the vehicle would only work for the owner of it.
The department did not release any additional details about the suspect, but is expected to hold a press conference regarding the robbery and arrest Thursday at 2 p.m.