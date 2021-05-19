SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department Wednesday released images of a vehicle involved in a May 9 hit-and-run in South Los Angeles that severely injured two children.
According to LAPD, a dark-colored Chevrolet Cruze was headed southbound on on Compton Avenue at about 2:45 p.m. when it collided with two 8-year-olds crossing the street. It was not immediately clear if they were in a crosswalk.
Police said the driver of the vehicle then continued southbound on Compton Avenue at a high rate of speed after the crash — failing to stop, render aid or identify themselves as required by law.
The children were taken to a local area hospital in critical condition. Authorities did not immediately provide an update on their condition.
Anyone with information was asked to contact South Traffic Division detective Ramirez or detective Calcote at 323-421-2500 or 323-421-2577.