LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Getty Center will reopen to a limited number of visitors, starting on May 25.
The museum, perched high above the 405 Freeway in West Los Angeles, has been closed for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Its sister museum, the Getty Villa along Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, reopened on April 21.
New exhibits that visitors will find at the reopened Getty Center will include the newly acquired painting of "Lucretia" by Artemisia Gentileschi, one of the most celebrated woman painters of 17th Century Italy, "Photo Flux: Unshuttering L.A."; and "Power: Justice and Tyranny in the Middle Ages."
Admission to the Getty Center is free, but a limited number of reservations will be available for each day and must be made in advance. Much of the museum, grounds, store and some food service options will be open, but the Getty Library will remain closed, along with the Family Room and galleries that are too small to accommodate social distancing.
Visitors will be required to submit a temperature check when they arrive, wear face coverings during their visit, and keep a distance of six feet from others not from their household.
To reserve free tickets, visit tickets.getty.edu.