LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Comedian, writer and actor Paul Mooney has died at the age of 79.
Mooney passed away Wednesday morning in Oakland, a representative told The Hollywood Reporter.
No cause of death was immediately given.
"Thank you all from the bottom of all of our hearts," his family wrote on his Twitter page. "You're all are the best! Mooney World. The Godfather of Comedy – ONE MOON MANY STARS! To all in love with this great man, many thanks."
Mooney was a longtime writer for the legendary comedian Richard Pryor.
Mooney was a longtime writer for the legendary comedian Richard Pryor.

He wrote for "In Living Color," "The Roseanne Show" and "Sanford and Son." He also made multiple memorable appearances on "Chappelle's Show" in the "Ask a Black Dude" segment.
He also played Sam Cooke in the Oscar-winning 1978 film, “The Buddy Holly Story.”