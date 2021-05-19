SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) — The Aero Theatre in Santa Monica will reopen on June 10 after being closed for more than a year, the nonprofit cultural-arts and film-preservation group American Cinematheque said Wednesday.
The theater, located at 1328 Montana Ave., will reopen with an advance screening of the film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's "In the Heights," which will be released nationwide on June 11.
Programming at the theater throughout the month will include 70mm screenings of “2001: A Space Odyssey,” “Vertigo,” “Lawrence of Arabia” and “Tenet.”
"After over a year away from our beloved cinemas, the American Cinematheque is thrilled to welcome its members and film lovers back to the Aero, and we are so excited to offer great screenings and programming through our new location in Los Feliz," said American Cinematheque Executive Director Ken Scherer. "It has been a challenging year, but we are committed now more than ever to celebrating the magic of the movies and encourage everyone to enjoy our great line-up of events coming up this summer."
American Cinematheque also announced it would be expanding its programming to Los Feliz 3 theater, 1822 N. Vermont Ave, in late July.
The partnership comes as renovation work continues at the AC’s famed Egyptian Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard. That theater will remain closed until late 2022.
In an effort to raise funds, AC is selling 25 chairs from the Egyptian Theatre, along with a limited number of lucite-encased pieces of the theater's screen, signed by various filmmakers.
