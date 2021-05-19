SAN FERNANDO (CBSLA) – An 82-year-old woman diagnosed with dementia and last seen Wednesday in San Fernando was reported missing.
Sevilla Pompella, also known as Lucy and Lucia, was reported missing by her family at about 3 p.m., according to Lt. Irwin Rosenberg of the San Fernando Police Department. Pompella was last seen at 10:30 a.m., though her last known whereabouts were not provided.
Pompella is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 125 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a navy blue sweater, grey pants and a navy blue jacket.
Anyone with information about Pompella’s whereabouts was asked to call the San Fernando Police Department at 818-898-1267.