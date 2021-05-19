SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – The California Highway Patrol reported an additional four freeway shootings Wednesday in Orange and Riverside counties, the latest in a string of similar shootings that have occurred on area freeways over the past few weeks involving BB or pellet guns in multiple counties, including Los Angeles.

A motorist on the eastbound 91 in Corona told the California Highway Patrol that someone fired a projectile that hit the driver’s side window on his sedan at about 11 p.m. Tuesday.

The victim was not injured.

Shortly after 5 a.m. Wednesday, a Toyota Camry sustained damage from a BB or pellet that hit it in the area of the Corona (71) Expressway and the westbound 91. The motorist was not hurt.

At 5:30 a.m., a third car was damaged on the westbound 91 near the Costa Mesa (55) Freeway in Anaheim Hills, according to the CHP. No injuries were reported.

In all, the CHP believes there have been nearly 60 incidents throughout Los Angeles, Orange and Riverside counties over the past few weeks. No injuries have been reported in any of the attacks.

It’s unclear if the shootings are connected. There have been no injuries or crashes caused by them.

In another incident, CHP was writing someone a ticket and a weapon was fired at the CHP vehicle, shattering a window.

Officials are investigating. Three similar shootings occurred on the 91 Freeway on Saturday night. Two took place in Anaheim and the third was in Corona.

Victims and witnesses should report cars with open windows if anything suspicious is seen or drivers making evasive movements toward offramps or transition roads.

Drivers are also urged to pay attention to their location and call 911 immediately if they run into any problems.