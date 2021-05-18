LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Grove’s newest restaurant is only open for a limited time and boasts a private dining experience atop the iconic trolley as it moves through the shopping center — with prices starting at $1,000.
According to The Grove’s website, the Bistro 1759 dining concept allows diners to “indulge in a delicious menu from your favorite restaurant,” along with cocktail and wine pairings, if requested.
“Each booking is curated to you, so let us know what we can do to make the moment extra special,” the website says.
The restaurant, named Bistro 1759 for the trolley car’s number, runs through Aug. 31.